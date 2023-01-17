Two squatters arrested after hiring locksmith to gain access to a Torremolinos property The security professional said he had no idea that the couple detained by police were not the legitimate occupants of the flat

Squatters on the Costa del Sol hired a locksmith to force open the door of a flat with the excuse that the lock had broken, according to Torremolinos Local Police.

Officers from the force arrested a man and a woman on Tuesday 10 January for squatting a property in Avenida San Francisco.

Police were called after a neighbour told police that the flat was being squatted. The owner, who had been living there for six months, told officers while he was away two people had entered his house illegally and were preventing him from accessing his flat.

The police interviewed the locksmith, who told them that a man and a woman had hired his services to open a door. They allegedly told him that the lock was broken. The locksmith said he had no idea that the detainees were not the legitimate occupants of the flat.