Sports tourism revenue continues to climb in Torremolinos and exceeds 4 million euros

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 14:34 Share

According to the data released by the town hall, sports tourism continues its rise in Torremolinos, a sector that keeps growing in the town and which has already attracted more than 6,000 visitors so far this year. The direct economic impact has already generated more than 4,137,000 euros, an 86 per cent increase in 2025 compared with the previous year. Overnight stays by these athletes have followed a similar growth trend, amounting to 34,395 this year compared with 26,791 last year — a rise of 28.3 per cent.

Sports councillor Ramón Alcaide expressed his satisfaction with the growth of this sector, highlighting that the Torremolinos council “is firmly committed to sports tourism, which generates wealth for the town and also helps to diversify the traditional tourism offer, attracting visitors throughout the whole year”.

“Thanks to sports tourism, hotels that used to close during the winter months are now able to remain open and active throughout the year,” the councillor added.

Alcaide pointed out that so far this year, “a total of 277 teams have used the municipal sports facilities”. Of these, 155 were swimming teams, 94 football teams, 19 athletics teams and nine multi-sport groups.

By discipline, swimming is the sport that brings in the highest number of athletes and the greatest economic impact. The outdoor Olympic pool Virgen del Carmen III stands out as the main driving force behind this tourism segment, attracting athletes primarily from Central and Northern European countries. In this month alone, 850 swimmers from up to ten different countries will be training at the outdoor facility.