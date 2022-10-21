Spanish cancer association organises first Pink March in Benalmádena Anyone can take part in the event, which will take place on Saturday 22 October at the Castillo El Bil Bil, and all participants will receive a T-shirt with the aim of “filling the coast with pink”

As part of the events planned to mark World Breast Cancer Day, which took place on Wednesday, Benalmádena will host the first Pink March on Saturday 22 October.

Organised with the collaboration of the Benalmádena branch of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) and the town hall, the event aims to highlight the importance of supporting cancer patients and their families.

Anyone can take part in the march, which will begin at the Castillo El Bil Bil at 11am, and all participants will receive a T-shirt with the aim of “filling the coast with pink”. The route will take the marchers along the main promenade in the direction of Torremolinos.

Another march has been organised by AECC volunteers in Torremolinos to coincide with the Benalmádena event.

“Breast cancer is treatable if diagnosed early and, fortunately, offers an increasing life expectancy. But for this to happen, it is very important to give visibility to the disease, and this is what will be doing with this march,” the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, explained.

“This year's motto is 'Pink is more than a colour', which highlights it’s symbolic character for people who overcome this disease. Prevention and research are the keys to curing this type of cancer,” councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Ladagga, added.

More than two million people were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, of which, 33,000 were registered in Spain.