San Silvestre street race in Torremolinos ‘breaks all participation records’ More than 1,000 runners, many of whom were in fancy dress, from all over the province participated in the three-kilometre race to help vulnerable families

The race attracted more than 1,000 runners, many of whom participated in fancy dress. / SUR

More than 1,000 runners took part in the San Silvestre street race in Torremolinos on New Year’s Eve, a non-competitive event that is organised to help those in danger of social exclusion.

The runners were set on their way by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, from the Plaza Federico García Lorca at midday, and embarked on a three-kilometre route through the old town and on to the finish line in Plaza La Nogalera.

The councillor for sport, Ramón Alcaide, pointed out that this year’s race had “broken all participation records”.

The event is organised by the town hall and the Club Atletismo Torremolinos, and, as in previous years, it attracted serious athletes from all over the province, along with fun runners who competed in festive fancy dress.

Although entry to the race was free, participants were asked to donate either a toy or one kilogramme of dried food produce to be distributed among the town’s needy by the association Manantial Aguaviva.

Participants, along with hundreds of residents and visitors, enjoyed an afternoon of live entertainment and fun activities in the square once the race was over. This included a novelty element of seeing in the New Year in the afternoon.

“All of the 1,000 bibs that were available have been taken. The day has been very well supported by athletes, families and visitors alike. For the first time, we have enjoyed the twelve chimes with jelly beans in the afternoon, and this has been a success. I think we will continue to do them again in the years to come,” Alcaide said.