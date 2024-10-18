A second opportunity for a 7,400-kilo dragon tree in Benalmádena

The councillor assesses the condition of the dragon tree in its new location.

Lorena Cádiz Friday, 18 October 2024

Benalmádena town hall has successfully transplanted a 150-year-old dragon tree weighing around 7,400 kilos. A 60-tonne crane was used to relocate the tree from the private gardens of the Sagitario building on Calle Piscis to a public area on the same street.

Councillor for parks and gardens Juan Olea described the result as "spectacular," as the tree can now continue to thrive. It was moved due to concerns about it falling and the process was very quickly approved due to the "incalculable value of the specimen, a botanical and ornamental interest of the highest level", Olea stated.

According to Olea, the town hall is also about to carry out the landscaping of the area with other plants originating from the Canary Islands, which are resistant to drought.

The botanical name Dracaena draco comes from the Greek word for a female dragon, 'drakeaina', as its red resinous sap, called dragon's blood, was used as a medicine and a dye. It is native to the Canary Islands and North Africa and individual dragon trees can live to immense ages.

This is the second specimen with great botanical significance that has been transplanted in the last year from a private property to a public space as a few months ago the same was done with a large carob tree, which has been relocated to the roundabout on Avenida García Lorca in the town.