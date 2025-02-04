Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Heavy machinery at work as the Willow paddle steamer is broken up before heading to the scrapyard.
Heavy machinery at work as the Willow paddle steamer is broken up before heading to the scrapyard. L. Cádiz
Scrapping of legendary Willow paddle steamer has begun in Benalmádena

Heavy machinery has been working since early this Tuesday morning to dismantle the historic vessel, which has been sitting semi-submerged in the marina for around six years

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 15:50

Heavy machines have been working on the dismantling and scrapping of the well-known Willow paddle steamer since the early hours of this Tuesday morning (4 February). The vessel has been anchored in the Benalmádena marina in a semi-sunken state for six years now, when a storm destroyed the boat, which had suffered years of neglect. A 20-tonne shear machine and a hydraulic claw machine will be in charge of removing the structure, which has been part of the port's image for decades. Over the years, Willow has been a discotheque, restaurant and even a clandestine brothel.

Dismantling work will take approximately one month. L.Cádiz

The removal work, ordered by the town hall, is expected to take approximately one month. This morning, pedestrian access to the area was cut off and a security guard was stationed, with the aim of preventing the trespassing of curious and nostalgic individuals, who would like to say their farewell to the boat.

One of the first parts of the boat to be removed was the wheel where the boat's name was written - a somewhat symbolic act, which puts an official end to a chapter in the history of Benalmádena's marina. Part of the vessel's memory is a long legal battle between the town hall and the owner of the boat.

Another element that was subject to removal on the first day of work was the boat's bell, which will be donated to the brotherhood of the Virgen del Rocío de Benalmádena. The organisation has stated its intentions to restore and install it in the bell tower of its headquarters. The rest of the scraps, including wood and iron, will be deposited in different containers installed in the area, from where they will be taken to various points of distribution, depending on whether or not the material can be recycled.

The ship's bell, which will be donated to the brotherhood of the Virgin of El Rocío in Benalmádena. L. Cádiz

The large machinery employed in this process arrived at the port of Benalmádena on Monday afternoon. In the weeks preceeding this, various preparations were carried out, including the cleaning and emptying of the ship's interior, as well as the installation of anti-pollution barriers along the entire perimeter of the vessel. These procedures have required the intervention of professional divers. The barriers ensure that, in the event of a leak, toxic substances would be contained and not pollute the waters of the marina.

