Schoolchildren from three towns come together to support special needs education

Monday, 27 November 2023, 14:03
Torremolinos will host the ninth 'Race for CaPAZidad’ on Wednesday 29 November, a sporting event that will include the participation of more than 1,000 schoolchildren from Torremolinos, Alhaurín de la Torre and Benalmádena.
Organised by caPAZ, an association that works for the rehabilitation, well-being and inclusion of people with functional diversity, the initiative will be held at the municipal sports complex from 10am. Students and teachers from primary and secondary schools will take part in the event, which is part of the town hall’s framework of activities organised to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated around the world on 3 December.
The initiative includes a 600-metre race around the athletics tracks, and a three-kilometre run to the Molino de Inca Botanical Gardens, and back to the finish line at the sports complex.
Participants are asked for a one-euro donation to help the association continue supporting children with special needs education.
