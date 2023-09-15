San Miguel fair in Torremolinos to offer new services to those with special needs

The new measures were announced during the launch of the fair on Wednesday.

Torremolinos is gearing up for its annual San Miguel fair, which begins on 27 September, and, according to the town hall, this year’s event will be even more focused on those with functional disabilities.

During the launch of the fair, mayor Margarita del Cid announced that this year’s fair will be “for everyone in the broadest sense of the word”, because for the first time, people with auditorial functional diversity will be provided with hearing protectors so they can enjoy all activities without having to be limited to a specific schedule.

The devices can be obtained from an information point located on Calle del Real, next to the municipal auditorium. At this information point, signage will also be placed with a QR code in braille, where the fair's programme can be downloaded with any voice app for people with reduced vision

The main concerts will be held in the municipal auditorium, and Del Cid said that venue will have an area reserved for people with reduced mobility.

Other measures will include a “safety route” marked on the ground in flourescent green from the children's caseta to the Local Police and Civil Protection zone. In addition, identification bracelets for children can be requested at the same Civil Protection post.