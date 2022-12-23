Search to find the best King’s cake in Torremolinos starts The 'Ruta del Roscón de Reyes', which runs until 5 January, is designed to help promote local commerce by encouraging residents and visitors to make their purchases in local shops

Seventeen shops and bakeries are participating in the King's cake route in Torremolinos. / SUR

As part of its programme of festive activities, Torremolinos has launched a new gastronomic contest: the Roscón de Reyes route. The competition, which runs until 5 January, has been organised to discover which of the town’s bakeries or pastry shops produces the best roscón (King's cake).

The seventeen participating establishments will be identified by a poster displayed on the door or in the shop window.

Customers will be given a voting form, which they must fill in and deposit in the special boxes located in the town hall and in the tourist offices.

The town hall said the competition is designed to help promote local commerce by encouraging residents and visitors to make their purchases in local shops.

The launch of the town hall competition. / SUR

The roscón is associated in many countries with Epiphany, and its ingredients will vary, but most will be decorated with cherries, quinces or dried and candied fruits. They will all contain a fève, a small trinket or bean often said to represent baby Jesus, which will bring luck to whoever gets it.

A full list of participating shops is available on the town hall’s website www.torremolinos.es