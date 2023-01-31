Torremolinos gets ready to rock during four-day retro music festival The Rockin’ Race Jamboree, which takes place from Thursday 2nd until Sunday 5 February, will present more than 40 rockabilly, blues, surf, and boogie-woogie bands from Europe, the UK and America

Torremolinos is gearing up for the Rockin' Race Jamboree, a four-day rock and roll festival that will be staged at different venues in the town, including the Principe de Asturias auditorium, the Hotel Barracuda and Plaza del Remo.

This year’s festival, which has been running for almost 30 years, will include a huge retro dance floor located outside the municipal auditorium. The dance floor will be located in a marquee that has been imported from Holland especially for the event, which can hold up to 800 people.

Kicking off on Thursday 2 February, this popular American roots music gathering, one of the most important of its kind in Europe, attracts fans from all over Europe and the UK. More than 40 groups from around the world will offer an assortment of rockabilly, blues, surf, rhythm and blues and boogie-woogie music.

Tickets for the main concerts held in the auditorium and the marquee cost 55 euros per night, or 95 euros for the four days. For tickets and concert information, see www.rockinrace.com

Entry to the other concerts in the Hotel Barracuda and Plaza del Remo, and those held in participating bars and music venues, is free.

Organisers have announced that another novelty this year will be the introduction of the festival’s own beer, which will be available at the concert venues.

As well as the concerts, the event will include The Dash, a parade of vintage American cars that will take place along the seafront in La Carihuela on Saturday afternoon.