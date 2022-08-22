Torremolinos police arrest 54-year-old man suspected of robbery with violence Officers were alerted by two young people who claimed they had been assaulted by a man who had also taken a mobile phone valued at approximately 1,500 euros

The Torremolinos Local Police have arrested a 54-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of a robbery with violence and a subsequent attempted robbery with intimidation.

Officers were alerted on Saturday morning by two young people, both of who had minor injuries, who claimed they had been assaulted by a man who had also taken a mobile phone valued at approximately 1,500 euros from one of them.

The victims provided a description of the attacker to the police, who passed the information to other officers on duty in the area. The officers were alerted about another case reported by a member of the public who had also been threatened by a man with a knife with the intention of robbing him: the description of the assailant fitted the person suspected of the robbery with violence. The culprit was quickly located and was identified by the victims as the person who had committed both crimes.

When the alleged attacker was arrested, he was found to be carrying four mobile phones. Witnesses to the robbery said it appeared that he had been working with other individuals, but no more arrests were made at the time.