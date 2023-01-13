Two robbed of 90,000 euros at gunpoint in broad daylight in Benalmádena benalmádena The victims had travelled from Catalonia to close a property deal, according to what they told police officers

Two people were robbed at gunpoint of 90,000 euros, and their car, in broad daylight in the Sierrezuela area of Benalmádena. According to a report made to the police, they were ambushed by three individuals who beat one of the victims.

The incident took place at the junction of Calle Heliotropo and Calle Muérdago. The 112 emergency service received a call about the alleged robbery, indicating that the perpretrators had used firearms and violence.

Operators quickly mobilised the ambulance service, as well as the local and national police. One of the injured parties was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The victims told the local police that they had travelled from Catalonia and were assaulted when they were going to close a property deal, which was the reason why they had so much money on them.

The officers, after taking a statement from the injured parties, took them to the national police station in Benalmádena to report the incident.