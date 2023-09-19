Roads authority to soundprooof AP-7 motorway as it passes through Torremolinos

Chus Heredia Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's Dirección General de Carreteras is continuing to take measures to protect local residents from AP-7 motorway noise along the Costa del Sol from noise and has put out to tender the work between the former kilometres 227 and 299, between Los Alamos and the Palacio de Congresos conference centre. The cost of the work amounts to 4 million euros and will take around 28 months.

The authority said that this section is located at the junction of the MA-20 and the MA-21, which leads to the section of the motorway that is still public, in Torremolinos.

The installation of anti-noise pollution screens is primarily intended to keep the housing estates near the road within noise limits that do not exceed 65 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night.

The programme is financed with European funds and it is estimated that some 4,800 residents will benefit from the action, according to the calculations in the technical document, drawn up by central government's research body, Cedex.

This noise action plan, which is in its second phase, also includes work in the municipalities of Marbella and Estepona.