First phase of latest road resurfacing plan in Torremolinos to begin 'imminently' The mayor has said that the local residents will be notified of the work in advance, and that alternative routes will be arranged to avoid traffic congestion in the affected areas

Torremolinos town hall has announced that a new asphalting project that includes the resurfacing of various streets in the town centre will begin early in the new year.

According to the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, the first phase of the work will begin "imminently" in Avenida Miguel Fernández Alcauza, and on the Entrepinos residential development.

The project includes the resurfacing of an area of more than 34,000 square metres and has a budget of 450,000 euros, and Del Cid explained that the work should be complete in eight weeks.

The mayor, who pointed out that the last municipal asphalt plan dates back to 2016, said: “Our priority is urban regeneration at all scales, and that implies not letting decades pass without the asphalt being reformed. We have proposed an asphalt plan that serves a very wide area of the town, but I want to emphasise that this is the first of many asphalted plans that this government team intends to initiate.”

The mayor explained that once the first phase is complete, the work will continue in Avenida Sebastián Souviron, Plaza del Remo, and in the Calles La Colina, Capri, Rafael Quintana Rosado, Pez Dorado, Maestro Solano, Río Guadalope, Río Bergantes and José María Amado Arniches.

She added that the residents will be notified of the work in advance, and that alternative routes will be arranged to avoid traffic congestion in the affected areas.