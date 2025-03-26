Benalmádena residents feel 'powerless' after electricity cuts of up to 37 hours

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 07:42 Compartir

Residents of the Solymar residential area in Benalmádena Costa have issued a joint complaint to electricity company Endesa, Benalmádena town hall and the Junta de Andalucía, after suffering constant power cuts since December 2024. Having been told by Endesa to fix their "internal installations", residents feel "powerless" in the face of the company's dismissal of their situation, which has also led to economic damages in many households.

Recent heavy rainfall has exacerbated the issue, with power cuts becoming unbearable. Residents reported outages lasting several hours each day from 14 to 16 March.

With frustration culminating, more than twenty families have signed the complaints, referring to Endesa's approach and response as "a real joke" and "lack of responsibility". Every time they contact the company, they are met with accusations that the problem is in their internal installations and with suggestions to hire technicians, despite entire streets reporting the issue.

Residents believe that the cause is the age of Endesa's installations. The claim has been verified by the town hall.

The outages hit families economically, as they damage domestic appliances and refrigerated food and contribute to poorer "quality of life".

Isabelle Betton is one of the residents who signed the complaint. She has submitted invoices to the electricity company for 2,000 euros, following damage to the solar photovoltaic equipment and the recirculation pump. "We don't understand why we have to suffer this, there are elderly people living here," she said.

José María has been living in Solymar for a year, during which he has suffered eight power cuts. One of them lasted 24 hours, while another extended to 37 hours. "We can't go on like this," he said.

Together, residents are asking Endesa to intervene, check, repair and replace the installations that are necessary to prevent this type of problem. In separate letters, they also urge the Junta de Andalucía and the Benalmádena town hall to support their demands and force Endesa to take action.