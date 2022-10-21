Residents get opportunity to vote concerning Benalmádena Costa promenade project Proposals for the project include the installation of wider pavements, leisure facilities, extra parking and pedestrian access in Avenida Antonio Machado

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, the councillor for Citizen Participation, E. Pablo Centella and the councillor for New Technologies, Sergio Torralvo, held a press conference on Thursday to announce that next week local residents will have the opportunity to express their opinions on the proposed reconstruction of the Avenida Antonio Machado.

The mayor began by explaining the entire development process of the Integrated Sustainable Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) for Benalmádena Costa, a project which citizen participation played a crucial role.

Proposals for the project include the installation of wider pavements, leisure facilities, extra parking and pedestrian access. Based on similar initiatives in Madrid and Barcelona, the project, which has received the support of local business assocations, will serve to improve mobility, revitalise the promenade, attract retailers and mainline franchises, and regenerate the environment with new green spaces.

The mayor stressed the importance of the timing of the execution of the project, because “there are powerful administrative reasons in terms of the management of funds, and also political, social and economic reasons”.

“We have to know the opinion of the public as soon as possible to continue with the project, or modify it in the relevant way, in order to be eligible for European funds before the deadline ends in December 2023,” Navas said.

Residents over the age of 16 who registered in the town before 1 October 2022 will be able to express their opinions concerning three proposals through the Citizen Participation Portal from Monday 24 to Thursday 27 October. The results will be announced the following day, although Navas said, “These will not be binding, but it will help us to know first-hand what residents think of the different actions that have been discussed over the last few months.”

The mayor explained that the citizen participation platform, which is accessed on www.benalmadena.es, allows voting to be carried out securely and guarantees the privacy of participants: the system also prevents anyone from voting in duplicate.

“Benalmádena has never known in its democratic history a government that counts more on the opinion of the people who live in our town,” he concluded.