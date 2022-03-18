Renowned filmmaker Carlos Saura in Torremolinos for new photographic exhibition of his work Three times Oscar nominee, Saura’s, exhibition presents a total of 60 snapshots that show moments of the different shootings or rehearsals of the multiple films he has made about flamenco

Carlos Saura, one of Spain’s most renowned filmmakers, visited Torremolinos on Friday to inaugurate his new exhibition, Flamenco, a collection of photographs that capture some of the greatest names in the history of flamenco.

Three times Oscar nominee, Saura’s, exhibition is curated by his daughter, Anna Saura, and it presents a total of 60 snapshots that show moments of the different shootings or rehearsals of the multiple films he has made about flamenco, a musical genre with which the director has a deep understanding.

During the inauguration, which was attended by Torremolinos Mayor, Margarita del Cid, the 90-year-old filmmaker explained that he acquired his love for flamenco during the Civil War, when it was “sung in the streets”.

"The workers the militiamen sang flamenco in the streets of Madrid, and I have always felt an admiration for that song, which today still seems mysterious to me," he said.

The exhibition, which has been organised by the La Térmica contemporary cultural centre, includes photographs taken during the filming of movies such as Bodas de Sangre (1981), Carmen (1983), Sevillanas (1992), Flamenco (1995) and Salomé (2002).

These films, which combine dramatic content and flamenco, starred some of flamenco’s most flamboyant characters, including Carmen Amaya, Antonio Gades, Cristina Hoyos and Joaquin Cortés to name just a few.

The free exhibition can be viewed from Monday to Friday between 9am and 10pm (Saturday 9am – 2pm) at the Pablo Picasso Cultural Centre until 14 May.