Rejuvenation works on 'ignored' main Torremolinos thoroughfare to be finished soon The project in Avenida Carlota Alessandri is part of the town hall’s plan to spruce up the area in order to support local businesses which have seen a steep decline in trade

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the renovation works on the Avenida Carlota Alessandri, the main road that connects the town with Benalmádena, will be complete within three weeks.

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, together with the councillor responsible for the La Carihuela area, Marta Huete and the councillor for Urban Planning and Infrastructure, David Obadía, visited the area to inspect the works that are being carried on the avenue, a project that includes a complete reformation of the area.

The project, which has a budget of 740,000 euros, has been made possible due to a subsidy granted by the provincial authority and will include the replacement and widening of the pavement at the northern end of the avenue in Carihuela, along with the installation of extra parking spaces and new LED street lighting.

The work is part of the town hall’s plan to rejuvenate the area in order to support local businesses, which, for the last 20 years, have seen a steep decline in activity. Many of the shops and bars on the avenue have closed due to a lack of passing trade, and those that remain have protested that the council has “ignored” the area.

“This is a great area of Torremolinos that has, for many years, needed to be rejuvenated in order to recover activity. We are renovating the avenue so that is easily accessible and to encourage commercial activity in the area. In short, we will transform it into a place in Torremolinos that people want to visit,” Del Cid said.