Registration opens for 34th Cross de Torremolinos running race The event, which is one of the oldest of its kind in the province, will be held on Sunday 20 November and will offer different categories and various routes depending on the age group

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the registration period has opened for the 34th Cross de Torremolinos, a race which takes place on Sunday 20 November.

The event, which begins at 10.30am, offers different categories and various routes depending on the age group: these include a circuit of seven kilometres for male and female adults; a five-kilometre circuit for junior athletes, and a one-kilometre route for children. There will also be a separate route for people with restricted mobility.

Registration is free to members of the Torremolinos Sports Association, while general registration currently costs two euros, and five euros after 13 November.

Registration will close on 18 November, or when the maximum quota of 1,200 participants is reached.

As in previous years, the race, which is one of the oldest of its kind in the province, will start and finish at the municipal sports stadium.

Bibs can be collected from the Palacio de San Miguel from Friday 18 November, or before 10am on the day of the race.

The competition will offer a medal and shirt for the first three places of each category.

http://pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es