Last year's beach triathlon in Torremolinos. SUR
Registration period for Torremolinos beach triathlon opens
Sport

Registration period for Torremolinos beach triathlon opens

This year’s event offers new categories such as relays and couples, and is open to triathletes from youth to veteran category, as well as paralympic triathletes

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 15 March 2024, 23:21

The registration period for the VI Triatlón Playas de Torremolinos (beach triathlon), which takes place on Sunday 28 April, has now opened.

Organised by the Torremolinos Triathlon Club and the town hall, the competition is part of the XXIV triathlon circuit organised by Malaga's provincial authority. This year’s event offers new categories such as relays and couples, and is open to triathletes from youth to veteran category, as well as paralympic triathletes.

The event, which involves a 750-metre swim in the sea, 20.5 kilometres of cycling and 5.5 kilometres of running, offers a maximum of 400 places, along with 30 relay teams and 45 couples.

Those interested in taking part in the triathlon, which will start at 9am on Los Alamos beach, must register before Monday 22 April. Registration costs 27 euros for federated athletes, 34 euros for non-federated, 45 euros for relay teams and 56 euros for couples.

www.triatlonandalucia.org/competiciones/vi-triatlon-playas-de-torremolinos/

