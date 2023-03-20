Registration opens for Torremolinos beach triathlon Organised by CT Torremolinos, the event takes place on Sunday 30 April and consists of 750 metres of swimming in the sea, 20.5 kilometres of cycling and 5.5 kilometres of running

Margarita del Cid with some of the members of CT Torremolinos.

Triathlon club CT Torremolinos club has announced that registration for the fifth Triathlon Playas de Torremolinos is now open.

The triathlon, which will take place on Sunday 30 April, will involve 750 metres of swimming in the sea, 20.5 kilometres of cycling and 5.5 kilometres of running.

The club announced the competition at the Virgen del Carmen III Olympic swimming pool on Saturday, an event that was attended by 80 of the triathletes that belong to the club, along with the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who said she wanted to “promote the discipline and value of sport among the younger generation”.

CT Torremolinos, a club registered within the sports associations of the Junta de Andalucía, was founded in 2015, although it was formerly part of the Torremolinos Athletics Club.

Del Cid added that “it is with great pride that this club takes the name of our town to the many different competitions in which it participates”.

The competition is part of the provincial triathlon circuit of the Diputación de Málaga, although this year’s event will have a different, “more enjoyable” route.

Those interested in taking part must register on the website: www.triatlonandalucia.org/competiciones/v-triatlon-playas-de-torremolinos/

Registration costs 34 euros, or 27 euros for federated athletes.