Registration opens for cross-country race in Torremolinos

Torremolinos has announced that the 37th cross-country race, one of the municipality’s most established sporting events, takes place on Sunday 30 November, a 7.7km race that brings together athletes from across the province. The competition was presented by sports councillor Ramón Alcaide, who explained that more than 100 people have already signed up for the event, which, as every year, “will be supported by local clubs and volunteers, whose help contributes to the success of the competition”.

“This is an event that offers an exceptional opportunity to enjoy physical activity in one of the town’s green lungs,” he said.

The runners will start at 10am at the athletics track in the municipal sports complex and follow a route through the Pinar de los Manantiales pine forest, before returning to the complex, where medals will be awarded to the first three finishers in each category and sex.

The race includes various categories, with course distances varying according to age group. These include senior categories, both men’s and women’s; the under-18 and masters categories, men and women; and the under-14 and under-16 boys and girls, among others.

A 50 per cent discount is offered to those registered with the sports department. General registration costs four euros until 23 November and six euros until 28 November. The event has a maximum of 750 places and registration can be made via the Torremolinos Despega app, under ‘sporting competitions’.