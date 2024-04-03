Registration for financial help for school pupils in Torremolinos open until 30 April

José Rodríguez Cámara Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 22:45 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos town hall has again launched an aid package to help families of school children and pupils to purchase equipment and materials like sports clothing, uniforms, and other essential items. The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, pointed out that this year’s fund will be 18 per cent higher than in 2023. Last year, more than 1,100 families benefited from this aid, and it is expected that this year it will help 1,300 families.

The initiative offers a payment of 200 euros for infant school children, and 150 euros for primary and secondary school pupils. Interested families can apply for the grant until April 30, either through the electronic office of the council’s website, or from the education department of the town hall building in Plaza Blas Infante.

“These funds will surely provide relief for families during the month of September. As in previous years, we guarantee that those eligible for this aid will receive the funds in time for the beginning of the school year,” the mayor explained.

With an investment of 220,000 euros, the grants are available to single parents and guardians of students who meet the necessary requirements, as well as small families with incomes of less than 16,000 euros per year and large families with incomes of less than 35,000 euros per year.

Once the application has been submitted, along with the relevant paperwork, confirmation of the aid will be received by SMS text message.

