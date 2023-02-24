Rare plant fair returns to La Paloma Park this Easter More than 50 local and national horticultural specialists will promote their plants and shrubs at the event, which has become a national reference for plant lovers

Benalmádena is gearing up for the return of the Feria de Plantas de Coleccíon, (rare plant fair), which will be held in La Paloma Park from Friday 7 until Sunday 9 April.

More than 50 local and national horticultural specialists will promote their plants and shrubs at the event, which has become a national reference for plant lovers.

Organised by the parks and gardens department of the Benalmádena town hall, the fair, now in its 16th year, focuses on the promotion of families of little-known plants and attracts serious collectors, and keen amateur horticulturalists looking for ways of making their gardens more attractive.

One of the objectives of the event is to encourage visiting tourists and locals to visit the park, which houses more than 90 species of palm trees, and also boasts one of the best collections of bamboo, cacti and other succulents in Europe.

The free fair, which begins at 5pm on Good Friday (7th), will include colourful collections of tropical and subtropical plants, cacti and succulents, striking orchid displays and rare bonsai trees. In addition, there will be stands offering aromatic medicinal herbs, bulbs, seeds and fertilizers, as well as information, advice and tips concerning the cultivation and care of exotic plants.

www.benalmadena.es/plantasdecoleccion