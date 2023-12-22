Popular winter wonderland Christmas park returns to Torremolinos

The Christmas park is installed on the fairground in Torremolinos.

Friday, 22 December 2023

Torremolinos will inaugurate its popular Christmas Park at 5.30pm on Friday 22 December, a ‘winter wonderland’ that will be installed on the town’s fairground until Sunday 7 January.

The initiative is designed for the enjoyment of the whole family, especially the children, and will offer numerous attractions, bouncy castles, entertainment and shows, with prices of between 50 cents and one euro.

The park will have stalls offering seasonal delicacies, along with the ‘food trucks’, where various cuisine and drinks will be available.

The attractions will open between 11am and 2pm, and from 6pm until 10pm, each day throughout the festive season.

Between 6pm and 7pm each day, the sound and lights will be adjusted so that children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can enjoy the activities, while people with functional disabilities can request the assistance of monitors so they do not need to wait in queues. Ear protectors can also be requested at the entrance to the park.

On 24 and 31 December, and 5 January, the park will only open between 11am and 2pm.