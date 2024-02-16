Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A virtual image of Plaza de la Nogalera. SUR
Popular Torremolinos square to get a 3-million-euro revamp
Planning

Popular Torremolinos square to get a 3-million-euro revamp

Plaza de La Nogalera, where the rail station is located, is one of the town's main meeting points

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Friday, 16 February 2024, 14:12

Torremolinos council is to revamp Plaza de La Nogalera, the square where the rail station is and one of the town's main meeting points.

The work, which has a budget of 3.2 million euros, has just been put out to tender.

Plans to make the area greener and more pedestrian friendly have been negotiated with local businesses and residents.

The hope is to have it finished by spring 2025.

