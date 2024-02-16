Popular Torremolinos square to get a 3-million-euro revamp

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 16 February 2024, 14:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos council is to revamp Plaza de La Nogalera, the square where the rail station is and one of the town's main meeting points.

The work, which has a budget of 3.2 million euros, has just been put out to tender.

Plans to make the area greener and more pedestrian friendly have been negotiated with local businesses and residents.

The hope is to have it finished by spring 2025.