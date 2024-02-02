Popular boating lake in Torremolinos drained to water plants and trees

Sections
Friday, 2 February 2024, 18:45
Users of Parque de la Batería in Torremolinos have watched how a pipe connection has started to drain its artificial lake in recent days.
Drought puts an end to boat trips in Costa del Sol park as lake is emptied to water gardens
José Rodríguez Cámara
Its five million litres are going away in council tankers to water plants and trees.
