The lake being drained. SUR
Popular boating lake in Torremolinos drained to water plants and trees
Drought crisis

Popular boating lake in Torremolinos drained to water plants and trees

The five million litres of water in Parque de la Batería's artifical lake are being removed by the council in tankers

SUR in English

Friday, 2 February 2024, 18:45

Users of Parque de la Batería in Torremolinos have watched how a pipe connection has started to drain its artificial lake in recent days.

Related article

Its five million litres are going away in council tankers to water plants and trees.

