Popular boat rental service returns to Torremolinos park after three-year break

The boat rental service on the artificial lake in Parque La Batería in Torremolinos resumed at the weekend after a three-year hiatus. The popular boat rides were stopped in 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and were not resumed until important work was carried out to ensure public safety. The town hall has announced that a series of improvements have been carried out on the facility, which will now be managed by the staff of the Los Pinares Special Employment Centre.

Mayor Margarita del Cid, who visited the park on Friday, said, “Restoration and repairs have been carried out on the boats and the dock so that everything is in perfect condition for the reopening of another of the town’s attractions.”

Del Cid also announced that restoration work on the carousel has also been completed, and that this attraction will also be manned by staff from the employment centre.

“The special employment centre is the only one of its kind in the province, and more than 70 per cent of its workers are people with disabilities. The reopening of these attractions is a way to combine leisure and that special sensitivity with people who need a little more help,” the mayor said.

The boat rental service, which costs two euros per hour, will be available on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 4pm until 7pm.

The park, located in Montemar, is open every day from 7.30am until 11pm.