Benalmádena plans to plant over 700 new trees

Benálmadena town hall is planning to plant over 700 new trees to expand its green heritage and recover the plants that have been lost in recent years.

The initiative has been put out to tender for around 495,000 euros and includes not only the supply of the new specimens, but also all the work necessary to develop the plan, from planting tasks (digging holes, placing stakes, topsoil) to felling, transplanting or stump removal. The contract will run until the budget is exhausted.

As councillor for the environment Juan Olea said, the main objective of this "ambitious" action is to "recover all the trees lost years ago, especially in Benalmádena Costa", and "extend the green heritage".

Some 200 New Zealand Christmas trees, 52 stone pines, 22 orange trees, 21 holm oaks and 51 date palms will be planted

The town hall has chosen to plant native species that are adapted to the local climate conditions, which means trees that require "little water for maintenance". In Benalmádena Costa, the water supply will be guaranteed thanks to the work currently under way to extend the regenerated water network.

Almost 100 different species

Apart from the different types of palm trees, the town hall will plant 637 trees of more than 80 different species, which will cost the municipal coffers around 231,000 euros including IVA (Spanish sales tax). Almost a third of the total (200 specimens) will be pohutukawa trees (Metrosideros excelsa), known as the New Zealand Christmas tree for its crimson flowers. In addition, there will be 52 stone pines, 40 fruitless mulberry trees, 34 nettle trees, 24 oranges, 22 London plane trees, 22 dragon trees and 21 holm oaks, among others.

In addition, there will be 79 palm trees: 51 date palms (Phoenix dactylifera) and 14 other species. Each specimen of date palm will cost 1,698 euros, while the other specimens will range from 216 euros to 2,700 euros. In total, the cost of the palm trees will amount to just over 144,000 euros.