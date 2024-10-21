Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town's mayor (c) outside Bil Bil castle at the start of the walk. SUR
Pink wave engulfs Benamádena promenade during breast cancer awareness walk
Organised by the town hall and the local branch of the Spanish cancer association, AECC, the Marea Rosa walk set off from El Bil Bil castle along the seafront on Sunday

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 21 October 2024, 13:31

Hundreds of people dressed in distinctive pink T-shirts turned out for the Marea Rosa (pink wave) march against breast cancer in Benalmádena on Sunday, 20 October. Organised by the town hall and the local branch of the Spanish cancer association, AECC, the walk began at El Bil Bil castle and continued along the seafront promenade to the Puerto Marina, where a fun afternoon with live performances was held in Plaza de la Goleta.

The town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, and many of his government team participated in the initiative, which aimed to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), and to raise awareness of the importance of research of a disease which affects an average of one in 12 women.

Under the slogan ‘Pink is only pink, but with you it is support and research’, the walk is part of the cancer association’s campaign to raise awareness in society of what it means to live with breast cancer.

To further highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the town hall illuminated some of the municipal buildings last week with pink lighting; while the AECC set up information tables throughout the municipality offering advice and help for people suffering with the disease, the second most common cancer worldwide.

