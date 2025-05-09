Pierre & Vacances opens four-star hotel in Torremolinos

View of the façade of the new establishment in Torremolinos.

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 9 May 2025, 14:28

French tourist accommodation group Pierre & Vacances is opening its eighth four-star hotel on the Costa del Sol (its 50th in Spain and Andorra). Created in 1967, the company is a reference in holiday flats and resorts in Europe. The new addition, located in Torremolinos, consolidates its expansion in Malaga province.

The new hotel has 243 rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, a car park, a buffet restaurant, a pool bar, a lobby bar and a terrace with views.

"Located in the town centre, the hotel is an ideal option for both holiday tourism and city breaks. This opening also responds to the company's objective of boosting its presence in destinations with less seasonality and with strong national and international demand," said Pierre & Vacances.

Managing director of Pierre & Vacances in Spain Óscar Güell stated that "the hotel in Torremolinos marks the 50th establishment in Spain and Andorra" - a milestone that reflects "commitment to sustainable growth and quality in the most sought-after tourist destinations".

Güell added that with this opening and the first venture in Ibiza - 22 fully renovated flats - the company is consolidating its growth plan, "especially in the Balearic Islands and the Costa del Sol", which are two of their main areas of focus.

These two openings are part of the expansion plan announced at the beginning of the year, which envisages sustained growth in strategic locations, as well as in the main Spanish cities. Pierre & Vacances has a total of 5,600 establishments in more than 260 destinations in Europe. "Pierre & Vacances continues to position itself as one of the main players in the tourism sector in southern Europe, with more than eight million customers," the company said.