Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of the façade of the new establishment in Torremolinos. SUR
Pierre &amp; Vacances opens four-star hotel in Torremolinos
Tourism

Pierre & Vacances opens four-star hotel in Torremolinos

It will offer 243 guest rooms and be the French company's eighth hotel on the Costa del Sol

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 9 May 2025, 14:28

French tourist accommodation group Pierre & Vacances is opening its eighth four-star hotel on the Costa del Sol (its 50th in Spain and Andorra). Created in 1967, the company is a reference in holiday flats and resorts in Europe. The new addition, located in Torremolinos, consolidates its expansion in Malaga province.

The new hotel has 243 rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, a car park, a buffet restaurant, a pool bar, a lobby bar and a terrace with views.

"Located in the town centre, the hotel is an ideal option for both holiday tourism and city breaks. This opening also responds to the company's objective of boosting its presence in destinations with less seasonality and with strong national and international demand," said Pierre & Vacances.

Managing director of Pierre & Vacances in Spain Óscar Güell stated that "the hotel in Torremolinos marks the 50th establishment in Spain and Andorra" - a milestone that reflects "commitment to sustainable growth and quality in the most sought-after tourist destinations".

Güell added that with this opening and the first venture in Ibiza - 22 fully renovated flats - the company is consolidating its growth plan, "especially in the Balearic Islands and the Costa del Sol", which are two of their main areas of focus.

These two openings are part of the expansion plan announced at the beginning of the year, which envisages sustained growth in strategic locations, as well as in the main Spanish cities. Pierre & Vacances has a total of 5,600 establishments in more than 260 destinations in Europe. "Pierre & Vacances continues to position itself as one of the main players in the tourism sector in southern Europe, with more than eight million customers," the company said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Brussels and London continue talks in Madrid over status of Gibraltar
  2. 2 Savills expands its experience in prime housing markets such as London and Dubai in Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Mijas steps up campaign against serious crime
  4. 4 Fuengirola delighted with attendance figures and organisation of its international fair
  5. 5 Alcoholics Anonymous holds informative meeting for east of Malaga organisations
  6. 6 Erasmus students strengthen ties between Malaga and Finland
  7. 7 Costa del Sol canine unit is among top dogs in national championship
  8. 8 Mijas registers drop of more than 6% in year-on-year unemployment rate in April
  9. 9 Mijas Pueblo tourist office launches latest exhibition to promote local talent
  10. 10 Urban art festival takes to streets of Costa Tropical town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Pierre & Vacances opens four-star hotel in Torremolinos