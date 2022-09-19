Torremolinos to host popular pescaíto fried fish route this weekend A total of 37 establishments will participate in the gastronomic initiative and it includes bars, restaurants and chiringuitos located in the town centre, La Carihuela, El Bajondillo and Playamar

Torremolinos will celebrate the popular Ruta del Pescaíto fried fish route from Friday 20 until Sunday 23 September.

A total of 37 establishments will participate in the gastronomic initiative, which promotes the municipality’s long association with the fishing trade and its traditional fried fish dishes.

The participating establishments will offer squid, anchovies, sardines, maceral and hake, among others, at a set price of six euros.

The route includes bars, restaurants and chiringuitos located in the town centre, La Carihuela, El Bajondillo and Playamar. The town hall has produced a map of the route and information about participating bars in Spanish, English and French, which can be downloaded from www.turismotorremolinos.es

The initiative will give diners the opportunity to vote for the best ration through a QR code that will be displayed in the establishments, or by specifying their vote in one of the town’s three tourist offices.

The route is sponsored by Cervezas San Miguel, representatives of which will present the awards for the winning establishments at a ceremony later this month.

Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, said, “We are working on a broad proposal regarding the gastronomic concept of Torremolinos, with several routes throughout the year that emphasize different products or excellences of our gastronomy. All of them will be related to each other in the face of a joint promotional action that praises our products, our cuisine and the work and professionalism of our hospitality sector, one of the key pieces of the tourism industry”.