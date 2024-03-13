Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Owners of private swimming pools on Costa del Sol donate a further 320,000 litres of water to local council
Drought crisis

Owners of private swimming pools on Costa del Sol donate a further 320,000 litres of water to local council

The town hall in Benalmádena will use the two latest donations to irrigate parks and gardens and help keep the streets clean

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 08:12

Compartir

There has been a new donation of much-needed water to Benalmádena town hall. On this occasion, the municipality has received 320,000 litres of water from two private swimming pools that were going to be emptied and it will go towards watering gardens and street cleaning in the town.

Hotel Mac Puerto Marina in Benalmádena Costa donated 300,000 litres while Andalucía 2 Apartments contributed 20,000 litres as Malaga province continues to battle the ongoing drought crisis.

Town hall workers will collect the valuable water in tankers and use it for watering green areas throughout Benalmádena and cleaning the municipality's streets. "The council has always used non-potable water for irrigation and street washing and other municipal services for the last four months, when the drought decree came into force with severe restrictions," the town hall said.

The latest donations are in addition to previous offers from bodies such as Hotel Los Maites, La Perla residential development and Hotel Benalma Costa del Sol, following an appeal for non-potable water made by the council.

It comes as the council has obtained authorisation to water Parque de la Paloma with recycled water, as well as taking other measures aimed at saving water such as the replacement of natural grass with artificial grass at various roundabouts in the municipality.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 After much-needed rain, temperatures in south of Spain set to shoot up as high as 26C this week
  2. 2 Supermarket giant Mercadona has increased sales by 15% and posted a record profit of more than 1 billion euros
  3. 3 Strict water restrictions remain in place on Costa del Sol, despite boost to province's reservoirs from recent rain
  4. 4 This is the 'wangiri' missed phone call scam in Spain that will cost you dearly if you ring the number back
  5. 5 Tiger mosquitoes are breeding outside main summer months in Malaga, scientific study reveals
  6. 6 Western strip of Costa del Sol gets two-month respite from drought crisis following weekend rains
  7. 7 Local and environmental groups reject plans to charge access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot
  8. 8 Dreamy photo of Granada sunset captured by local photographer
  9. 9 Sign up to our newsletter
  10. 10 Positive response to Costa del Sol 'urban forest' proposal

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad