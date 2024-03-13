Owners of private swimming pools on Costa del Sol donate a further 320,000 litres of water to local council

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 08:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

There has been a new donation of much-needed water to Benalmádena town hall. On this occasion, the municipality has received 320,000 litres of water from two private swimming pools that were going to be emptied and it will go towards watering gardens and street cleaning in the town.

Hotel Mac Puerto Marina in Benalmádena Costa donated 300,000 litres while Andalucía 2 Apartments contributed 20,000 litres as Malaga province continues to battle the ongoing drought crisis.

Town hall workers will collect the valuable water in tankers and use it for watering green areas throughout Benalmádena and cleaning the municipality's streets. "The council has always used non-potable water for irrigation and street washing and other municipal services for the last four months, when the drought decree came into force with severe restrictions," the town hall said.

The latest donations are in addition to previous offers from bodies such as Hotel Los Maites, La Perla residential development and Hotel Benalma Costa del Sol, following an appeal for non-potable water made by the council.

It comes as the council has obtained authorisation to water Parque de la Paloma with recycled water, as well as taking other measures aimed at saving water such as the replacement of natural grass with artificial grass at various roundabouts in the municipality.