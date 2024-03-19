Overdue restoration work on Villa Romana de Torremuelle archaeological site gets under way in Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 15:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmadena Mayor Juan Antonio Lara and the town councillor for culture, Jésica Trujillo, visited the start of the restoration work of the Villa Romana de Torremuelle archaeological site on Monday, one of the two Roman villas that occupied the coastline of the municipality 2,000 years ago. The objective of the project is the cleaning and protection of the Roman pools located in the salting factory, which was in use between the first and second centuries CE.

The archaeological remains were discovered 20 years ago, but, according to Lara, despite the historical value of the site, “it was never adequately protected”. The mayor added that, until now, the site lacked a protective fence, something he claims had created “a serious safety hazard both for the archaeological structures themselves and for pedestrians passing by the site”.

He went on to say that the recovery of the historical heritage of the municipality was “an unprecedented commitment”, and that his main objective is the “protection, conservation and dissemination of the rich history of Benalmadena”.