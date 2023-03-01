On-the-run 200,000-euro gold and silver coin heist thief arrested in Torremolinos

National Police officers recognised the fugitive on the terrace of a bar after receiving his photograph and extradition order from authorities abroad

One of two suspects wanted by the Belgian authorities after a 200,000-euro heist last November has been arrested in Torremolinos. Described as dangerous, and possibly armed, the alleged criminals had targeted a van that was transporting gold and silver coins. They allegedly smashed one of the windows and looted the cargo, which was in the boot.

Following an investigation, the pair were traced to the Costa del Sol, and Torremolinos National Police received photographs of the suspects together with their international arrest and extradition warrants.

On 20 February, a UPR prevention and reaction unit of the National Police was patrolling a bar area in Torremolinos. Among the customers sitting on one of the terraces, they recognised the face of one of the fugitives.

Officers approached the suspect but he fled before being intercepted and arrested. The man is facing extradition proceedings at the High Court in Madrid.