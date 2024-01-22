New river trail is latest outdoor sports and leisure attraction in Benalmádena

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 22 January 2024, 10:24 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Arroyo del Pantano river trail in Benalmádena has become the town’s latest attraction for practising outdoor sports such as cycling, running and walking. The 162,000-euro-project is co-financed by the Next Generation funds, and the town hall, which has invested more than 82,000 euros in the new leisure area.

Parks and gardens councillor Juan Olea announced last week the completion of the works on the trail, which were carried out between October and December 2023.

The 21-hectare green space, located close to the Monte Alto neighbourhood, is intended to be an urban forest in which the Ibn al-Baytar park will be located.

The space includes wooden walkways and lookout points, urban furniture and picnic tables, while a section of the riverbed has been renovated and planted with six three-metre-high popular trees to create a shaded area for the summer months.

“The execution of this project has increased the network of trails in Benalmádena. This will provide the municipality with a river trail located in a very central area, and which runs very close to the bed of the stream, allowing the hiker to enjoy a landscape with a lot of botanical diversity - a situation that is highly valued in the Mediterranean area,” Olea said.