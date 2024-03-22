New poll ranks Benalmádena 13th happiest town in Spain

Sections
Friday, 22 March 2024
Benalmádena has been voted 13th in the ranking of ‘happiest towns’ in Spain, according to a study carried out by the Azucarera company and YouGov consultancy.
More than 1,000 people participated in the poll to discover the 35 happiest towns in Spain. The Costa del Sol destination was ranked higher than numerous other locations in the country including Chipiona, Tarifa, Peñíscola, Santillana del Mar, San Vicente de la Barquera, Sanxenxo, Ribadesella and Zahara de los Atunes, according to the town hall.
The study focused on specific aspects that favour the well-being of residents and visitors, which included an affectionate and cordial atmosphere, a calm and stress-free pace of life, quality outdoor attractions and local cuisine, among other things.
The survey was organised to coincide with the International Day of Happiness (20 March), an initiative launched by the United Nations in 2013 that calls for “a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples”.
