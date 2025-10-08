New day centre for disability care begins to take shape in Benalmádena

Construction of the new ABAD day centre is under way in Benalmádena.

The Malaga delegate for social inclusion, youth, families and equality of the Junta de Andalucía regional government, Ruth Sarabia, and the Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, visited the construction work of the first day centre for disability care being built in the Costa del Sol town.

Accompanied by the spokesperson for the Benalmádena disability care association (ABAD), Estefanía Rubio, and the president of the Kareema foundation, Nadia Gil, the mayor said that the new facility has been highly requested, which prompted the regional authority’s support through a grant of 900,000 euros, along with a further 300,000 euros from Benalmádena town hall.

“This project is moving forward steadily thanks to the dedication and effort of ABAD, which has been working for over two decades to provide quality care for people with disabilities in our municipality,” Lara said.

Sarabia explained that the new centre will expand the provision of care for people with disabilities within the dependency care system, offering 20 places that will also provide respite for their families.

The delegate also praised the institutional collaboration between public administrations and the third sector, which promotes this type of project to strengthen the resources that local and private entities make available to the dependency care system.

During her speech, the ABAD spokesperson expressed her gratitude to the Junta de Andalucía, Benalmádena town council and the Kareema foundation, saying that the facility will meet “a real and urgent need” for many families who, until now, have been forced to travel to other municipalities or go without specialised care.

“This centre is not just a building - it is hope, inclusion and a future for hundreds of people,” she said.

The new ABAD centre is one of 14 projects subsidised by the regional government across the province of Malaga, with a total investment of 18 million euros through EU Next Generation funds. The aim is to create 620 new places in six residential homes and in eight day centres for senior citizens and people with disabilities.