National Police give talk in Benalmádena to help protect elderly from scams and internet fraud

The citizen participation unit of the National Police force gave an informative talk at the Silvestre González pensioners' centre in Benalmádena on Thursday, an initiative that focused on improving the protection of elderly people and contributing to the prevention of cybercrime scams and fraud on the internet.

Organised in collaboration with Benalmádena town hall, the talk, which was part of the force's major security plan, was given by the head of the unit, Juan Antonio González, and officer José Javier Cortés, who offered key information on the digital risks faced by the elderly.

Councillor for senior citizens, María Luisa Robles, said, “These talks that the National Police give reinforce the protection of people and prevent scams and digital fraud, which are increasingly sophisticated and difficult to detect. It is essential to explain to the elderly the risks they face.”

The National Police thanked Benalmádena town hall for its involvement in the development of these talks and its commitment to the ‘united’ App, a platform designed to create a safe community where senior citizens can interact, share information and access digital resources, contributing to reducing the digital divide between the elderly.

The cybersecurity experts of the National Police say that one the main digital frauds aimed at senior citizens is phishing, through which criminals impersonate banks or official bodies to obtain personal and banking data. They also warn of the 'fake computer technician' scam and messages requesting funds to access fake prizes and raffles.