Myramar completes its urban development in Arroyo de la Miel after building more than 1,600 homes

The construction and development company Myramar has completed its urban development plan in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena, after 35 years of construction in the municipality, during which time it has built 1,615 homes. The final phase included the completion of the Myramar 2 development, a large private residential complex consisting of five phases and a total of 285 homes with one to four bedrooms.

In this last phase, the final 85 homes have just been finished. According to the company, of the total of 1,615 homes developed in this complex from 1990 to the present, 343 were built under the subsidised housing scheme.

"This iconic location began construction in 1990, transforming the area into a modern and welcoming residential setting, offering spacious homes in a prime location due to its proximity to Malaga and the main urban centres of the Costa del Sol," the company said.

The Myramar 2 development is a space with gardens and walkways that connect the different phases, with an architecture based on harmony, which, together with the spaciousness of the rooms and the decoration, "have been decisive factors for buyers looking for first-time homes", added the developer, which estimated its investment in this development at 15 million euros.

New projects

While the construction company has now finished in Arroyo de la Miel, it is embarking on new projects in other parts of the Costa del Sol, such as Mijas, where it is currently building the Myramar Costa complex. The first phase of 55 homes will be available in the last quarter of this year, with the second phase of 48 homes scheduled for launch this summer.

This complex features over 9,000 square metres of green areas, equipped with padel courts, swimming pools, a gym, relaxation areas, and circuits for sports activities. Grupo Myramar has planned a total investment of over 32 million euros for the development of this real estate project. This project is in addition to future ones that the developer plans to undertake "in the short term" in Malaga city.