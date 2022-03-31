New mural highlights Benalmádena's commitment to sustainable development goals The colourful mural, which is dedicated to the sea, has been painted on the facade of the municipal library in Arroyo de la Miel by the urban artist Nesui SRC

Nesui SRC (third right) at the unveiling of his latest mural in Benalmádena. / SUR

Benalmádena town hall has unveiled a new mural titled Entre Mar de Libros, which has been painted on the facade of the municipal library by the urban artist, Guillermo Paz, better known as Nesui SRC.

The mural is dedicated to the sea and marks the library’s transversal theme of 2022 - the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture, an objective aimed at focusing world attention on the role the small-scale fishing industry plays in food security and nutrition and the sustainable use of natural resources.

The inauguration was attended by the coordinator of the town’s cultural department, Ana B. Luna, who said, “This mural underlies our support and commitment to the 2030 Agenda and its sustainable development goals.”

The occasion was also used to announce this year’s book fair, which will take place outside the library on Saturday 2 April between 11am and 2pm.

The event will present a series of activities, including theatre, workshops and readings, which, this year, will all focus on the sea.

Nesui SRC, who was present at the unveiling of his latest mural on Wednesday, has been commissioned to install his colourful artwork and portraits in numerous towns in the province, including Cártama, Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Malaga city.