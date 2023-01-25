More than 200 runners already signed up for Sierra de Torremolinos mountain race Those wishing to take part in the Cañada del Lobo trail race have until 20 February to register. Organisers have requested donations of dry food products on the day of the race, which will be distributed among the town’s needy

Members of the town hall and the El Racor sports association announce the race. / Sur

More than 200 athletes have already signed up for the popular Cañada del Lobo trail race, which takes place in the Sierra de Torremolinos on Saturday 4 March.

The race, which has a 22-kilometre and a 13-kilometre route, is organised by the town hall and the El Racor de Bomberos de Torremolinos sports association.

The event was announced by the councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide, who explained that the competition has a total of 450 places.

The race will begin at the municipal sports stadium at 9.30am and continue through the Sierra de Torremolinos, before returning to the finish line at the sports stadium.

Those interested in taking part have until 20 February to register on the Andalusian Athletics Federation website www.tusinscripciones.es. Registration costs 20 for the longer route, or 15 euros for the shorter one.

Once again, organisers have requested donations of dry food products on the day of the race, which will be distributed among the town’s needy by the Brotherhood Nuestra Señora del Rocío de Torremolinos.

“Beyond the competition itself, this race offers the possibility of enjoying nature and contemplating the great views of the coast that the Sierra de Torremolinos offers: this event is organised to promote outdoor sports and value this natural enclave,” Alcaide said.