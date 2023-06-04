Motorcyclist dies after hitting palm tree in Torremolinos

Sections
A motorcyclist died on Saturday morning, 3 June, after a traffic accident in Torremolinos, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre.
The incident happened at around 7.30am on Avenida Palma de Mallorca, near the Calle Casablanca junction, when callers alerted 112 that a motorcycle had collided with a palm tree and the rider was unconscious.
112 operators immediately mobilised the 061 health emergency centre, National and Local Police teams.
Paramedics, however, were unable to do anything to save the life of the motorist.
