Torremolinos town hall puts 380,445 euro project to cover skate rink out to tender

Torremolinos town hall has put out to tender a project to provide a roof for the skating rink at the Villa Deportiva de Torremolinos. Bidders have until 25 March to submit their proposals on the Plataforma de Contratación del Sector Público. The budget for the contact is 380,445 euros.

The project is an answer to a historical demand from the users of this facility, most of whom are students at the municipal skating school and the Torremolinos skating club. Sports councillor Ramón Alcaide has acknowledged that "local skaters have been asking for years for a covered space to be able to continue training on rainy days and to be protected from the sun in the summer".

The municipal skating school currently has 300 students, who train on a daily basis. On the other hand, the Torremolinos skating club currently has 100 members, who participate in different provincial, regional and national sporting events.