More than 100 electric scooter owners reported in Torremolinos for flouting for road safety regulations

More than one hundred people in Torremolinos have been reported for the lack of respect for traffic regulations and road safety since the town hall introduced a series of measures aimed owners of electric scooters or other personal mobility vehicles (VMPs).

Local Police officers have filed 115 reports since the campaign was launched on 25 August, around 50 per cent of which were for two people riding on the same scooter. Others included travelling faster than the permitted speed limit, travelling on the pavement and riding the vehicles on the wrong side of the road.

The new regulations were introduced after numerous complaints by residents of the Costa del Sol town who aired their concern about the risks posed by those who do not respect the 25km/h speed limit in built up areas.

Police officers carried out checks on the Paseo Marítimo, Plaza Costa del Sol, Plaza de la Nogalera, Calle San Miguel, Cuesta de las Mercedes and Avenida Carlota Alessandri, among other areas.

The town hall reminded users that it is prohibited for these vehicles to be used on public walkways, pedestrian areas and interurban roads, and that it is illegal to carry passengers, wear headphones or use mobile phones.

The local council also pointed out that driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs will lead to a fine of between 500 euros and 1,000 euros. In the case of testing positive, the vehicle will be impounded. Other fines of up to 200 euros will be enforced for those using a mobile phone or any other communication device. In cases where two or more people are travelling on the vehicle, the fine is 100 euros.