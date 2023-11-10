Girl who went missing on her way home from school in Benalmádena found safe and well in Malaga

Sections
Police have called off their search for 15-year-old girl who went missing in the early afternoon of Thursday, 9 November, in Benalmádena. She was located safe and well this Friday at the Plaza Mayor shopping centre in Malaga.
The teenage was last seen leaving IES Benalmádena, where she attends a secondary education school. The girl called her mother to tell her that she was on her way home, but did not arrive at the family home.
SOS Desaparecidos issued a poster with her photo - with the family's permission - to ask for the public's help in the search and, given the circumstances of the disappearance, gave it the highest level (0) of alert on the scale of disappearances.
