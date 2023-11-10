Girl who went missing on her way home from school in Benalmádena found safe and well in Malaga

Juan Cano Málaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Police have called off their search for 15-year-old girl who went missing in the early afternoon of Thursday, 9 November, in Benalmádena. She was located safe and well this Friday at the Plaza Mayor shopping centre in Malaga.

The teenage was last seen leaving IES Benalmádena, where she attends a secondary education school. The girl called her mother to tell her that she was on her way home, but did not arrive at the family home.

SOS Desaparecidos issued a poster with her photo - with the family's permission - to ask for the public's help in the search and, given the circumstances of the disappearance, gave it the highest level (0) of alert on the scale of disappearances.