Mayor of Torremolinos reveals she has breast cancer the day after charity walk Margarita del Cid issued a statement on Facebook confirming her condition the day after she participated in a walk on the Costa del Sol organised by the Spanish cancer association AECC

A day after the walk organised by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), which was held jointly by the Torremolinos and Benalmádena branches of the association, the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We can beat this”, was the optimistic message that she wanted to convey to women who are also suffering with the disease. Above all, she stressed the importance of early detection, saying, “Do not miss medical examinations because early detection of cancer greatly improves prognosis and treatment.”

Writing on her Facebook page, Del Cid explained that the tumour was detected early, since she became aware of a lump earlier this summer and went to see a doctor. She explained that she will receive treatment in a public hospital.

Speaking to SUR, Del Cid, 49, said she has total confidence in the work of the doctors with whom she will begin her treatment this week.

“I want to thank the health professionals who have guided me from the first moment, and also the researchers, who shed light on this disease so that the word cure is increasingly common,” she wrote.

The statement was accompanied by a photograph taken on Saturday of Del Cid wearing a pink T-shirt during the march against cancer that took place in both Torremolinos and Benalmádena.

“Pink is much more than a colour, and these days it sneaks into our clothes to remind us that prevention and research are key to curing breast cancer,” the mayor posted.

The mayor has not altered her schedule and has continued her public responsibilities while she has been undergoing medical tests.

“I face this situation like any woman who is presented with these circumstances. The prognosis is good and I feel in the best hands,” she claimed.