Hundreds turn out in pink for breast cancer awareness walk on the Costa del Sol The walk between Torremolinos and Benalmádena was organised by the Spanish Cancer Association (AECC) to reinforce the message that the disease is treatable if diagnosed early

Hundreds of people, the majority of who were women, from Torremolinos and Benalmádena took to the streets on Saturday to participate in a walk to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Organised by the Spanish Cancer Association (AECC) the march and was arranged to raise funds for, and awareness to, breast cancer, and to convince people that the disease is treatable if diagnosed early.

‘Pink is more than a colour’ was the motto of the marchers, many of who wore pink T-shirts and carried pink balloons to show their support for the campaign to find a cure for the disease.

The walkers from Torremolinos set off from the Hotel Meliá Costa del Sol at 11.30 am, while the group from Benalmádena left from the Castillo Bil Bil half an hour earlier: the two groups met at the finish line in the Puerto Marina.

The cancer charity said that it hopes to continue the collaborative march each year now in order to show suffers that none of them is alone “in this cruel disease”.

All funds raised on the day, which includes the five-euro registration free, will go towards helping the association’s breast cancer research and treatment programmes.