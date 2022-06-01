Mayor of Benalmádena shows support for World No Tobacco Day by announcing smoke-free policy The town hall has launched a survey to ask residents what would be ideal areas to enable smoke-free spaces, and the mayor said 'a few' beaches are being considered

In order to mark World No Tobacco Day (31 May), the Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, visited the information stand set up by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) in Arroyo de la Miel.

The aim of the initiative was to raise awareness about the problems posed by addictions, in particular, smoking, which the mayor claimed was “one of the most widespread addictions in our society”.

A wide range of materials and resources offering information on the damage to health caused by both tobacco and the use of hookah was available at the stands.

The town hall is currently promoting an awareness campaign in local schools in order to inform young people about the health risks caused by the use of hookah, which specialists claim produces ten times more carbon monoxide than conventional tobacco.

The initiative are part of a campaign - Your health is your responsibility, which is supported by the Junta de Andalucía and is part of the Local Health Plan of Benalmádena.

During the visit, Navas, who was accompanied by the councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga, and the councillor for Health, Juan Carrillo, announced that the town hall has launched a survey to ask residents what they consider would be ideal areas to enable smoke-free spaces in Benalmádena.

The mayor explained that among the proposals that are being considered are the Parque La Paloma and a few of the beaches in Benalmádena.