Mayor of Benalmádena pledges to play a "key role" to relaunch the town's tourism brand “We are still living in complicated times: the pandemic has not yet ended, and we now find ourselves with the uncertainty of the war in Ukraine and all the consequences it could generate in the tourism sector,” Navas said, addressing a meeting

The mayor and councillor for Tourism of Benalmádena town hall, Víctor Navas, chaired a meeting at the Sunset Beach Club on Friday to listen to the concerns and ideas of the local tourism sector of the town, which is looking forward to an improved summer season after the devasting effects that the pandemic has had on the industry over the past two years.

The meeting, which, the mayor stressed was a chance to address the tourism promotion strategy in a lead up to the summer season, was attended by hospitality entrepreneurs and traders, along with representatives of the Benalmádena traders’ association, Aceb, and the Costa del Sol hoteliers’ association Aehcos.

The mayor said that the “essential” gathering was a chance for his council to “play a fundamental role”, in actively listening to the local tourism sector and to discuss plans to “relaunch” the tourism brand of Benalmádena.

One of the topics discussed was the second edition of the Tourism Forum and the possibility of holding this before the start of the summer season, after a forced hiatus of two years since its previous edition.

The mayor also addressed the effects that the current war in Ukraine could have on the area over the coming months.

“We are still living in complicated times: the pandemic has not yet ended, and we now find ourselves with the uncertainty of the war in Ukraine and all the consequences it could generate in the tourism sector,” Navas said.